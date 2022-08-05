Redmi K50 Extreme Edition Launch Confirmed with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

The introduction of a new Redmi K-series smartphone has been announced by Xiaomi. The business has previously declared the arrival of a new Redmi K50 series smartphone with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The new Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chipset is expected to debut with the Redmi K50S series, according to reports. But Xiaomi recently made it official that the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will be released with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Later this month, the smartphone will make its debut in China. Regarding the debut of the K50 Extreme Edition in international regions, Xiaomi made no confirmations. In the meantime, let's take a short look at all we know about the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition and wait for additional information on that front.

The Redmi K50 Extreme Edition will be the series' fourth smartphone. The product will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, making it the first in its class. No other information regarding the new smartphone was confirmed by Xiaomi. The alleged K50S series phone, which was rumoured to launch in China, could be the Redmi K50 Extreme Edition. Xiaomi didn't expressly confirm or reject the Redmi K50S series' launch. As a result, it's possible that the K50S series and the K50 Extreme Edition will be released simultaneously. Two smartphones from the K50S series, the K50S and K50S Pro, are planned to be released worldwide under the Xiaomi 12T series. Most of the specifications of the phones should be similar. The 6.67-inch OLED screen on the K50 Extreme Edition might offer a refresh rate of 120Hz. A 4,700mAh battery with 67W or 120W rapid charging is probably included in the package.

If the rumoured K50S Pro is the K50 Extreme Edition, it will probably also have a 200MP HP1 primary camera on the back. There will also be a 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultrawide camera. Redmi is anticipated to introduce a base model with 128GB of internal storage and 8GB of RAM. A storage option with 12GB and 256GB will also be available. The K50 Extreme Edition will come pre-installed with MIUI 13, which is based on Android 12.