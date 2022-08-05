Gizmore Introduces the Gizfit Ultra Gaming Smartwatch for Rs 1,799

Gizmore, a technology company with headquarters in Delhi, has announced the release of the Gizfit Ultra, their newest smartwatch. With a square dial, the wristwatch mimics the well-known Apple Watch models but is less expensive. The Gizfit Ultra's IP68 classification for dust and water resistance, support for Alexa and Siri voice commands, and Bluetooth calling are among of its standout features. The business also guarantees a lengthy battery life in addition to some other tracking functions. Now let's look at the device's features, cost, and availability.

Gizfit Ultra specifications

A 1.69-inch HD curve display with touch capabilities and 500 nits of brightness is available on the Gizfit Ultra. The watch, according to the manufacturer, gives sufficient brightness outside. It also receives an IP68 designation for water and dust resistance, as was already noted, which is uncommon among watches in this price range. The watch offers 60 different sports modes for health features, albeit automatic detection might not be available like on high-end Apple and Samsung smartwatches.

As the Gizfit Ultra comes with three pre-installed games, it's interesting to note that Gizmore is also marketing the product at "avid gamers." A built-in speaker and microphone that may be utilised for Bluetooth calling enhance the experience. Customers can use the watch to make or receive phone calls by pairing it via Bluetooth with their iPhone or Android, as the name suggests.

Added to that, Gizfit Ultra has sensors to monitor blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2), heart rate, and sleep. Additionally, the voice assistants Alexa and Siri are supported. Gizmore claims that a single charge will last for 15 days of battery life. But that would be with common usage.

Gizfit Ultra Price in India

Although the Gizfit Ultra smartwatch has launched for Rs 5,999, but the company claimed that it would only cost Rs 2,699. Customers will be able to purchase the watch for Rs 1,799 as part of the launch sale promotion.

Customers who purchase with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards will receive a 5% discount starting on August 7. The watch is available in black, burgundy, and white.

The company has released other smartwatches before this one. Additionally, the locally produced company offers watches such the Gizmore Gizfit Slate (Rs 2,699) and Gizfit Sonic (Rs 2,299). A Gizmore Blaze watch with a 1.69-inch display is notable and is available for Rs 5,499 on Flipkart. Its exact availability is still unknown.