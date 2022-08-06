Android 13: Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Now Getting One UI 5.0 Beta

Users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will soon be able to download the One UI 5.0 beta from Samsung in Germany. To obtain access to this beta build, users must sign up for the Samsung Members app. Users should backup their smartphone's data before downloading the update, according to the South Korean tech giant. Samsung has also claimed that devices that are service provider-locked will not be compatible with this release. September of this year is when Android 13's stable release is anticipated.

As noticed by Android Authority, Samsung posted about the update on its community forum on Friday. For a brief time, only the first 500 members who sign up for the "One UI beta programme" through the Samsung Members app are eligible to sign up for the One UI 5.0 beta test in Germany. Only the unlocked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra are compatible with this beta version. As of now, only these smartphones are compatible with the One UI 5.0 beta, which is purportedly based on Android 13 and uses the firmware version S90xBXXU2ZHV4. In the future, Samsung might introduce additional compatible gadgets.

Users who want to participate in the One UI 5.0 beta should be aware that they can run into unanticipated bugs. Before downloading the update, Samsung advises users to make a backup of their data. It is not anticipated that contactless payment apps like Samsung Pay and Google Pay will function with this beta edition. Several third-party programmes might not be entirely functional as well. According to a previous rumour, Samsung may have begun releasing the One UI 5.0 beta for the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in late July. In October, Samsung is anticipated to release a stable version of the One UI 5.0. In related news, Google may release the final version of Android 13 in September of this year.