Samsung Galaxy S22 FE Production will be Dipped to Boost S22 Ultra Manufacturing

The galaxy S22 FE's development has been shelved by South Korean tech giant Samsung. The series has not been cancelled, though.

According to Android Authority, citing TheElec, Samsung gave up on the Galaxy S22 FE because it preferred to increase production of the Galaxy S22 ultra. As per the report, chips intended for the Galaxy S22 FE were switched to the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Additionally, it is important to note that the original Galaxy S20 FE is said to have sold over 10 million devices. And according to the most recent report, the South Korean tech giant intends to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE devices in 2019. Over 8.5 million Galaxy S23 devices, 6.5 million S23 plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units are expected to be shipped by Samsung, in contrast.

With a mysterious collection of photos, the corporation has stated that its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 10. The date, August 10th, 2022, was encoded in a grid of letters, numbers, and symbols in a set of three tweets from Samsung Mobile.

"We want to let you in on a secret #samsungunpacked," said the corporation this week. On August 10, the business is most likely to introduce the foldable Galaxy Z flip4 as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 pro.

The FE series has become one of the most popular smartphone series from Samsung in the premium range. The Galaxy S21 FE and S20 FE have been big hits for the company. Users love the FE series devices because they are more affordable than the flagship models and yet still bring the power of big guns. Samsung Galaxy S22 FE delay would be painful for Samsung fans waiting for the device. But likely due to chip shortage, Samsung doesn’t want its main device to go out of focus.