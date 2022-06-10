Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Selling for the Same Price as OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus 9 5G received a huge discount when the OnePlus 10 series was announced. Currently, the OnePlus 9 is selling for Rs 37,999 and around at almost the same price; the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is selling for Rs 36,990. Both the devices at this price come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Note that if you are purchasing the Galaxy S20 FE from Amazon India, then you can also get a discount of Rs 3,000 by applying a voucher. However, even the OnePlus 9 5G will be available at an instant discount of 10% when purchased with a Citi bank card. There’s also a free Spotify Premium subscription available for six months with the OnePlus 9.

OnePlus is also offering free covers worth up to Rs 2,499 for completely free with the OnePlus 9 5G purchase. Then there’s of course a free exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 that you can get with the OnePlus 9 5G.

OnePlus 9 5G Definitely a Better Buy

First of all, the Galaxy S20 FE is a device from 2020, and the OnePlus 9 5G is a device from 2021. The OnePlus 9 5G comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is more powerful than the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 inside the Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

Even in charging capabilities, the OnePlus 9 5G is way ahead. Further, if you will consider the resale value of both the devices, the OnePlus 9 5G would fetch more money today. The Galaxy S20 FE 5G is a good option, but it is not good enough in front of the OnePlus 9 5G right now, which comes with the Hasselblad cameras.

The OnePlus 9 5G can be purchased directly with all the offers mentioned above from the official website of OnePlus. It is better to go with Amazon if you want to purchase the Galaxy S20 FE.