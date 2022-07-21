Truke to Raise Annual Production of Audio Products to 2 Million Units in India by 2023

Truke, a fast-growing audio brand, has said that it will manufacture all of its products in India starting next month. The Indian government has been pushing international companies to set up their manufacturing units in India and get incentives for doing so. Truke’s move is in line with the Make-in-India initiative of the Modi government. For the unaware, Truke is not an Indian brand but a German one. It is known for building high-quality headphones and headsets. The company has partnered with Optiemus Electronics Ltd to enhance its manufacturing capabilities in India.

In collaboration with Optiemus Electronics, the audio company is eyeing to significantly ramp up its production and aims to manufacture over 1 million units this year. By next year, Truke’s further endeavour is to amplify its production by producing over 2 million units in 2023. With multiple TWS products under BTG, S, Fit, AirBuds and Q series Truke has a strong foothold in the wearable accessories segment in India.

Mr Pankaj Upadhyay, the Founder and CEO, Truke India, said, “We are ecstatic to kick-start our plan to manufacture in India and partner with Optiemus Electronics Ltd in our efforts to magnify our production capacity and transform India into a significant manufacturing hub.”

Mr A Gururaj, MD, Optiemus Electronics Limited, said, “We are happy to announce our partnership with Truke, which is taking significant strides towards innovative yet affordable hearable products customised for Indian customers. Our government's strategic initiative through the Phased Manufacturing Program for Wearable/Hearable is significantly helping indigenous manufacturing and raising the bar for the Indian ESDM sector.”

The audio segment is growing in the Indian market pretty aggressively, and it has led to the success of some of the major brands such as Noise, boAt, and more. Truke’s move to manufacture more in India will certainly contribute to more employment in the country.