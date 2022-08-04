Android 13 Release: Just the Waiting Game Now

If you are an Android user and are looking forward to Google's Android 13, you won't have to wait for very long. Google has been working on the new Android version for quite long and has released beta updates as well. If you are a Google Pixel user, you can definitely try out these Android 13 beta updates. OnePlus also announced the OxygenOS 13 (based on Android 13) on Wednesday. Most of the work on Android 13 is done, suggests the latest beta version of the update. It is most likely a waiting game now for the users who want to experience the power of Android 13.

Google has not released the August 2022 Security Update for Pixel phones. However, the company has released security notes for Android 13. According to a 9to5Google report, Google said that Android 13 devices with a security patch level of September 1, 2022, or later are protected against certain security issues. The date here is the main thing. This strongly suggests that Google might start rolling out Android 13 officially to Pixel smartphones in September 2022.

There's never a fixed date or time frame for launching the OS update for Android by Google. This is because the goal is to solve bugs and issues and create something that can deliver a good experience. The company would never want to release an unfinished OS update because of the security concerns that it may come with along with other bugs to ruin the consumer experience.

Like always, the Android 13 update will arrive for the Pixel phones first. Then it is most likely that Samsung will be releasing an Android 13-based One UI update for its customers. Samsung has been one of the companies which has rapidly rolled out new generation OS updates for customers of its flagship phones. Android 13 is said to be more stable and satisfying than Android 12.