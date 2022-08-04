OnePlus India Shipments Grew 46% YoY in H1 2022

India is definitely one of the most important markets for OnePlus. The company has a very big brand presence in Europe and India. OnePlus will be looking to expand further in South East Asia with its offerings. Focusing just on the Indian market, OnePlus had a pretty decent first half of 2022 (H1 2022). During the OnePlus 10T launch event, OnePlus said that its shipments grew 46% YoY in H1 2022. This is a great performance for the company. Then OnePlus shared its performance among several categories of products.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G One of the Best Selling 5G Smartphones in India

OnePlus said that its OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G was the second best-selling 5G smartphone in the first half of 2022. Further, OnePlus was in the top three brands in affordable premium & ultra-premium segments. In the ultra-premium segment, OnePlus was selling the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Between January to May 2022, OnePlus was also in the top 5 Smart TV brands in the country. OnePlus Watch was the best-selling smartwatch in India for the first five months of 2022. OnePlus was also in the top three brands in India in TWS mid and premium segments between January - May 2022.

Now, OnePlus has launched another flagship quality smartphone for the Indian market. The device that we are talking about is the OnePlus 10T 5G. It is not an upgrade over the OnePlus 10 Pro. The Pro model will remain the highest-tier device from the company in 2022. OnePlus also announced the OxygenOS 13 during the event.

OnePlus would be very happy with the execution strategy of selling the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G. The company has been able to garner enough trust from the consumers to sell them smartphones in almost every price segment there is. OnePlus is expected to expand its product lineup with the OnePlus Pad in the near future. It will most likely be the redesigned Oppo Pad Air.