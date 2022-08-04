OnePlus Nord 20 SE Arrives with 50MP Main Camera Sensor and More

On AliExpress, the OnePlus Nord 20 SE is currently available for purchase. The device has a 50MP dual-camera configuration on the back and a front waterdrop notch display. It has a 5,000mAh battery and the MediaTek Helio chipset. OnePlus Nord 20 SE is launched with amazing features and specifications along with HD+ Display and dual-camera setup. It is the most affordable OnePlus phone to hit the market. Here is all the information you need to know about the New OnePlus Nord 20 SE's features, characteristics, and cost.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Features And Specifications

The 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen of the OnePlus Nord 20 SE features an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a brightness of 600 nits. A 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth) dual-camera array is located on the rear panel, and an 8MP selfie camera is housed in the display notch. The Nord 20 SE is powered by the Helio G35 chip. The system comes with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. There is a microSD card slot on it. The phone is powered by OxygenOS 12.1 based on Android 12.

A 5,000mAh battery powers the Nord 20 SE. It is equipped with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The phone has security features like an AI face unlock and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Dual stereo speakers, 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C connector, and a 3.5mm audio jack are among the key features of the Nord 20 SE. The OPPO A77 4G, which debuted in India with a price tag of Rs 15,499 (about $159 USD), is exactly what the Nord 20 SE is—a renamed version of the device.

OnePlus Nord 20 SE Price And Availability

The OnePlus Nord 20 SE's AliExpress page states that it will go on sale on August 12th. With a $199 price tag, it is the brand's most cheap phone. The smartphone is available in Blue Oasis and Celestial Black.