OnePlus Expected to Launch a Nord Series Smartphone Under Rs 20,000 This Year

The Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus is developing a new smartphone for the Indian market that might cost less than Rs 20,000. OnePlus launched its premium category smartphone OnePlus 9RT last week and the company is now developing a new device in sub-Rs 20,000 price segment. A recent tip has suggested that the device might arrive in the third quarter of 2022. It is being speculated that the device will be 5G enabled and might arrive with a 90Hz AMOLED display. It is also expected that the device will feature a 50MP primary sensor and will be powered by a MediaTek chipset.

Details About the Upcoming Device

According to a report from 91mobiles, renowned tipster Yogesh Brar has informed that OnePlus is preparing to introduce a new smartphone in sub-Rs 20,000 category. He has suggested the device could arrive as a part of the Nord series and is anticipated to arrive after the month of July. As of now, all the smartphones under the Nord series offered by OnePlus are available at a price tag of more than Rs 20,000.

The leak from the tipster also suggests that the upcoming smartphone from the OnePlus Nord Series can arrive with a 90Hz AMOLED display. He has also suggested that the device will offer 5G connectivity and could feature a MediaTek processor under the hood. The tipster has also speculated that the smartphone could feature a 50MP primary rear sensor. Unfortunately, no additional details about the smartphone are available.

The other Nord series devices offered by OnePlus in India are OnePlus Nord 2 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 5G handsets. With the introduction of the new Nord smartphone, OnePlus will join the likes of Samsung, Realme, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and other brands that offer devices in the sub- Rs 20,000 price segment. In addition to this, it is heavily rumoured that OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G might also arrive in India which could be available at a price of around Rs 28,000 in India.