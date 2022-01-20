PUBG New State Troi Map to Get Major Update Soon

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

PUBG New State will soon be getting a new update for the Troi Map, Krafton has announced. With this new update, the graphics of the map will be enhanced and users will be able to spot enemies clearly from a distance.

Highlights

  • PUBG New State, a Krafton developed battle royale game is soon going to get major updates on the Troi Map.
  • Just last week, PUBG New State had announced that it is rolling out the 0.9.23 update for the users.
  • This recently announced update brings the new BR: Extreme mode that takes place in the Troi map.

Follow Us

PUBG New State

PUBG New State, a Krafton developed battle royale game, is soon going to get major updates on the Troi Map. In a tweet, Krafton said that it is working on reducing the eye fatigue that the Troi map is causing for the users and will also make it easier for the users to spot enemies from a distance. The update is scheduled for February 2022. The exact date is not known as of now.

Just last week, PUBG New State had announced that it is rolling out the 0.9.23 update for the users. This new update brings the new BR: Extreme mode that takes place in the Troi map. There are only 64 players allowed in this mode, and the maximum time limit is 20 minutes. Even the battleground area is limited to very small geography making the game more intense.

PUBG New State Troi Map

PUBG New State has a Troi Map, which is a huge futuristic 8×8 map that has never been seen before in PUBG games. There are multiple exciting things and areas inside the map, including an Exhibit Hall, Trailer Park, Mall, and more.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2021

DTH Satellites in India

PUBG New State Troi Map to Get Major Update Soon

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments