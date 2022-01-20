PUBG New State Troi Map to Get Major Update Soon

PUBG New State, a Krafton developed battle royale game, is soon going to get major updates on the Troi Map. In a tweet, Krafton said that it is working on reducing the eye fatigue that the Troi map is causing for the users and will also make it easier for the users to spot enemies from a distance. The update is scheduled for February 2022. The exact date is not known as of now.

Just last week, PUBG New State had announced that it is rolling out the 0.9.23 update for the users. This new update brings the new BR: Extreme mode that takes place in the Troi map. There are only 64 players allowed in this mode, and the maximum time limit is 20 minutes. Even the battleground area is limited to very small geography making the game more intense.

PUBG New State Troi Map

PUBG New State has a Troi Map, which is a huge futuristic 8×8 map that has never been seen before in PUBG games. There are multiple exciting things and areas inside the map, including an Exhibit Hall, Trailer Park, Mall, and more.