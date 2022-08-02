iQOO 9T 5G Launched in India, to Likely Compete with OnePlus 10T 5G

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, has launched a new smartphone for the Indian market today. iQOO 9T 5G is the device that has been launched in India, and it is definitely going to be a competition for the OnePlus 10T 5G. While we know the price of the iQOO 9T 5G, the price of the OnePlus 10T 5G is unknown because it is yet to launch. But from the rumours, it is believed that the OnePlus 10T 5G will start at Rs 49,999. At this price, both the OnePlus 10T 5G and the iQOO 9T 5G will compete directly. Let's take a look at the specifications and price of the iQOO 9T 5G in India.

iQOO 9T 5G Specifications in India

The iQOO 9T 5G comes with a big 6.78-inch FHD+ ES AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1500nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is worth noting that the OnePlus 10T 5G will be powered by the same chip as well. To deliver improved thermal management while gaming, iQOO has provided the iQOO 9T 5G with a liquid cooling chamber with a total heat dissipation area of 3930mm square.

The device will run on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box. It has a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 primary sensor paired with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP portrait sensor. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16MP sensor at the front. The device packs up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The iQOO 9T 5G comes with a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W flashcharge technology, which can charge the device from 0% to 50% in just eight minutes.

iQOO 9T 5G Price in India

The iQOO 9T 5G will come in India in two memory variants. The base variant will come with 8GB+128GB for Rs 49,999 and the superior variant with 12GB+256GB for Rs 59,999. It will be available on Amazon if you want to order online, and there will be a Rs 4,000 instant discount for users purchasing the device via an ICICI Bank credit card.