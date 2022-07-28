iQoo 9T 5G Price in India and Launch Offers Disclosed Ahead of Launch

In India, the iQoo 9T 5G is scheduled to go on sale on August 2 at 12:30. The device's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and Vivo V1+ imaging chip have been confirmed to be included. It has an energy-efficient E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz for a fluid gaming experience. The pricing details and launch offers for this handset were made public just a few days previous to its arrival via unboxing videos from well-known tech YouTube channels.

iQoo 9T 5G Specifications, Features

The 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED screen on the iQoo 9T 5G features full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of maximum brightness, and HDR10+ support. The Funtouch OS 12.1 skin is placed on top of Android 12.1, which powers the smartphone. Vivo V1+ image chip and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC are both included.

This phone's triple-back camera setup includes a 50MP GN5 main sensor with OIS, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and a 12MP portrait sensor with 20x optical zoom. A 4,700mAh battery that can be charged quickly by wire at 120W is included in the iQoo 9T 5G.

iQoo 9T 5G Pricing, Availability, Launch offers

The iQoo 9T 5G will be available on Amazon starting at 12:30 pm on August 2, according to the unboxing videos from tech YouTube channels like Traking Tech and Tech Burner. It is priced at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs 54,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage device. The colour options for this iQoo smartphone are Alpha and Legend.

Customers of ICICI Bank will also receive a Rs 4,000 rebate. When exchanging an iQoo smartphone, you can save up to Rs 7,000; however, when trading a non-iQoo device, you can save up to Rs 5,000. A cost-free EMI option for up to 12 months will also be available. The smartphone appears to be a rebranded version of the iQoo 10, which was introduced in China earlier this month, based on its specifications.