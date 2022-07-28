Boult Audio Omega TWS Earbuds are Released in India on Thursday

Boult Audio Omega truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were introduced in India. Boult Audio's earbuds come with features like active noise cancellation (ANC), environmental noise cancellation (ENC), a gaming mode, and equaliser preset support. For the Omega earphones, the manufacturer claims a playtime of 8 hours on a single charge and 32 hours with ANC. The IPX5 water resistance rating applies to the Boult Audio Omega TWS earbuds. The earbuds come in four colour combinations, and you can buy them from retailers like Amazon and the official Boult Audio website.

Boult Audio Omega specifications

The ANC of the Boult Audio Omega TWS earbuds can block out sound by up to 30dB. The business also asserts that its Zen technology ENC with quad mic aids in reducing outside noise for better audio quality. The earbuds have an equaliser setting for gaming that has a 45ms ultra-low latency as well as Rock, HiFi, and Boom X Bass Boost modes.

According to the manufacturer, the new Omega TWS earbuds provide up to 8 hours of playback time between charges and up to 32 hours of playback time with ANC enabled. The Omega TWS earbuds, according to Boult Audio, have a playback time of up to 100 minutes after only 10 minutes of charging. The earphones are water-resistant to an IPX5 grade.

The earbuds have a USB Type-C connection for charging and Bluetooth v5.2 communication capabilities. They support both Siri and Google Assistant and have touch controls. According to the manufacturer, the Boult Audio Omega TWS earbuds work with both iOS and Android devices.

Boult Audio Omega Price in India

The cost of the Boult Audio Omega is Rs 2,499 in India. The earbuds are listed in the colours Black, White, Z20 Black, and Z20 Green and can be ordered from the Boult Audio website, Amazon, and physical locations.