Truecaller Brings New Audio Chat App Called Open Doors

The Scandinavian caller identification provider Truecaller unveiled Open Doors, a new real-time audio conversation app, on Wednesday, July 13. Teams from Truecaller in India and Stockholm created the new app. Open Doors will be freely accessible worldwide via the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, according to the company. Also, it integrates perfectly with iOS and Android.

More information regarding the new app

Open Doors can be downloaded by Truecaller users, who can then sign in with a simple tap to begin utilising the app. To sign in, you will need to confirm your phone number via a missed call or an OTP if you do not already utilise the caller identification service. According to the company, Open Doors simply needs access to your contact list and microphone to enable real-time audio chatting and link users with their pals. Not only that, users taking part in a discussion won’t be able to see other participants' phone numbers.

Users of Open Doors have the freedom to enter and exit chats as they like. When you join or begin a chat, the app lets your friends know. Upon receiving the notification, your friends can choose to participate in the conversation by clicking on the alert notification or by visiting a link that can be shared independently. Once your friends have signed up, the app will notify those friends in a similar way, and the invitation cycle will so continue.

Additionally, the firm stated that the conversations are not saved anywhere and would be moderated by the community. According to Truecaller, Open Doors' user interface is available in English, Hindi, Spanish, Latin, and French. On customer demand, the company said that additional languages might be added in the future.

Truecaller's co-founder and chief strategy officer, Nami Zarringhalam, said: “Thanks to Truecaller being 13 years in the business, we've spent a great deal of time learning about how people communicate. Our new app, Open Doors, was born out of a simple question - how can we help people make new connections without being intrusive? And this is what we want to do: to bridge the world using the most natural form of communication, our voices.”