JetSpot 100 Mbps Broadband Plan Comes with Multiple OTT Subscriptions

JetSpot, a regional broadband service provider offering services in Bhubaneswar, is giving users access to multiple OTT (over-the-top) platforms with its 100 Mbps broadband plan right now. While you can definitely purchase higher-speed plans with OTT subscriptions bundled from JetSpot, the 100 Mbps plan hits the sweet spot for most consumers. Take a detailed look at the 100 Mbps plan offer from the company.

JetSpot 100 Mbps Plan Offer with OTT Subscriptions

The JetSpot LITE-3M-F plan comes with a validity of 3 months. This plan will cost users Rs 2,097. There will be additional taxes on the final bill. The company says that users will get unlimited data with their plan.

Note that this is a welcome offer for new customers from JetSpot. The company is saying that it will offer free installation and a free wireless router if they purchase this offer. The only cost that the user will need to pay will be the broadband connection. Further, the offer will end this month. Users are provided with a single-band router without any cost. However, if you want a dual-band router, then you will have to get it separately.

For OTT subscriptions for 90 days, users will have to pay more. At Rs 250, users will get SonyLIV Special + Voot + Shemaroo.

At Rs 550, users get ZEE5, SonyLIV Special + Shemaroo + Voot + ErosNOW + EpicON.

For Rs 1150, users will get ZEE5, SonyLIV Premium + Shemaroo + Voot + ErosNOW + EpicON + Amazon Prime + Hungama Music + Hungama Play.

For Rs 1200, users will get ZEE5 + Hotstar + Voot + SonyLIV Premium.

Lastly, for Rs 1800, users will get Hotstar + Netflix + SonyLIV Premium + ZEE5 + Voot.

In case the user doesn’t recharge his/her account for 30 days, the company will collect the device kit back from the house of the customer. For 90 days, the OTT subscriptions do look expensive, but they would cost even more on a standalone basis. Most other ISPs don't even offer OTT plans such as this.