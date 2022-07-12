Reliance Jio Best OTT Bundled Annual Plan Right Now

Reliance Jio is currently offering the most affordable tariffs in the industry. There’s a prepaid plan from the telco, which none of its competitors offers. The best thing is that this plan also comes with an annual validity (365 days). It is not just the best prepaid OTT (over-the-top) subscription bundled annual plan of Jio, but arguable the entire industry. Take a look at the plan we are talking about.

Reliance Jio Rs 4199 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio’s Rs 4199 prepaid plan was introduced in 2022 only. The company introduced this plan specially for users who wanted a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. The thing with most of the prepaid plans in the industry right now is that they come with the Mobile subscription of Disney+ Hotstar. It allows users to stream Disney+ Hotstar content on mobile only and that too on a single screen.

But with the Premium subscription of the Disney+ Hotstar, things change dramatically. First of all, users can watch content in very high resolution. Further, the content is ad-free (except for sports), and Disney+ Hotstar can be streamed on over four screens simultaneously. The cost of Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription is Rs 1,499. But with this plan, you will get it for free.

With the Rs 4199 prepaid plan, users get truly unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data and 100 SMS/day. The total amount of data that the user gets with this plan is 1095GB. 3GB of data per day is not a bad deal for a majority of consumers. Most heavy data consumers get a fixed-line broadband connection. But for some, this 3GB daily data plan would suffice.

This plan also comes with additional access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. No other telecom operator in the country will offer you a prepaid plan for one year with a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. But it is also worth noting that the Rs 4199 prepaid plan from Jio is one of the most expensive ones in India.