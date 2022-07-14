Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Launched in India

Amazfit has launched a new smartwatch, namely Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. This smartwatch is currently available in India as well as the US market for now but should make way to other markets soon. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini will be available in four different colour options – Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, Moonlight White, and Black. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has launched with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen. This means the users are going to get a pretty big screen, and the AMOLED panel is just a bonus. The display comes with support for AOD (Always-on-display). There’s a single physical button on the smartwatch on the side of the dial.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini comes with support for multiple health and fitness modes. There is SpO2 and heart rate sensor inside the smartwatch. There is a 270mAh battery under the hood, which can last up to 15 days. On the battery saver mode, the smartwatch can easily work for up to 45 days.

Amazfit GTS Mini 4 Price

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has launched for a price of Rs 6,999 ($88). It will go on the first sale via Amazon on July 16, at 12 PM.