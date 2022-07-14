Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Launched in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has launched with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen. This means the users are going to get a pretty big screen and the AMOLED panel is just a bonus. The display comes with support for AOD (Always-on-display).

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini

Amazfit has launched a new smartwatch, namely Amazfit GTS 4 Mini. This smartwatch is currently available in India as well as the US market for now but should make way to other markets soon. The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini will be available in four different colour options – Flamingo Pink, Mint Blue, Moonlight White, and Black. Let’s take a look at the specifications of the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini Specifications

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has launched with a 1.65-inch AMOLED screen. This means the users are going to get a pretty big screen, and the AMOLED panel is just a bonus. The display comes with support for AOD (Always-on-display). There’s a single physical button on the smartwatch on the side of the dial.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini comes with support for multiple health and fitness modes. There is SpO2 and heart rate sensor inside the smartwatch. There is a 270mAh battery under the hood, which can last up to 15 days. On the battery saver mode, the smartwatch can easily work for up to 45 days.

Amazfit GTS Mini 4 Price

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has launched for a price of Rs 6,999 ($88). It will go on the first sale via Amazon on July 16, at 12 PM.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

