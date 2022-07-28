OnePlus 10T 5G to Come With 16GB RAM

On August 3, the OnePlus 10T will go on sale in India and across the globe. The OnePlus 10T includes a few features and specifications that the smartphone maker has disclosed in advance of the official announcement. According to the most recent teaser, the OnePlus 10T would have 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, which would be a first for a OnePlus phone. OnePlus phones with 256GB of storage have been spotted, but not ones with 16GB of RAM. Users will be able to "juggle up to 35 apps" on the upcoming OnePlus 10T, according to one of the OnePlus' most recent teasers. The company stated that providing a seamless multitasking experience will be the overall aim. We'll find out in the full review later whether or not this assertion turns out to be accurate. The next OnePlus 10T will include a 120Hz screen with a punch hole that is positioned in the middle and a 360-degree antenna system, according to another teaser from the company.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU will power the OnePlus 10T 5G, as the manufacturer has already stated. This OnePlus phone is the first to use Qualcomm's most potent chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of internal storage come standard with the OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T's overall design has also been made public by OnePlus. The smartphone will be offered in two colour options—green and black—and will have a sizable square-shaped camera module with three cameras on it. The smartphone will include a single camera for selfies and video calls on the front with a punch hole design.

Leaked Specifications of OnePlus 10T

While the corporation hasn't officially disclosed all the details, rumours and leaks have. In fact, the OnePlus 10T's whole spec sheet has leaked. The OnePlus 10T will have a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,412x1,080 pixels, 10-bit colours, sRGB colour gamut, and HDR10+, according to the leaked specifications sheet. A 16MP camera with EIS capability is rumoured to be included in the hole-punch cutout. The phone is rumoured to have a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS capabilities, an 8MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera on the back. The OnePlus 10T has a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging.

The phone will reportedly be offered in three different configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 256GB storage. However, these configurations may only be offered in a limited number of units. The phone is anticipated to ship with OxygenOS 12, an Android 12-based operating system, and an OxygenOS 13 update later this year. The price of the smartphone is anticipated to begin at Rs 49,999. The business has yet to formally confirm the costs for next week.