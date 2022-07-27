OnePlus 10T 5G Details Leaked Before Official Launch on August 3

Ahead of the formal launch on August 3, the whole set of specifications for the upcoming OnePlus 10T has been leaked. In China, the phone will make its debut under the name OnePlus Ace Pro, although the 10T name will appear in other markets. According to OnePlus, the phone won't include Hasselblad-tuned cameras or an alert slider. However, it will use the more expensive Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU from Qualcomm rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that drives the OnePlus 10 Pro. The latest leak provides details about the device's camera, battery, and display.

OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications Which are Out

The OnePlus 10T will feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display that supports a Full HD+ resolution of 2,412x1,080 pixels, 10-bit colours, sRGB colour gamut, and HDR10+, according to Pricebaba in conjunction with Ishan Agarwal. A 16MP camera with EIS capability will reportedly fit inside the center-aligned hole-punch cutout. The phone will come pre-installed with OxygenOS 12, an Android 12-based operating system, although OnePlus has stated that an OxygenOS 13 update will be available later this year. The OnePlus 10T 5G back camera module has the exact same design as the OnePlus 10 Pro. The module would include a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS.

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and up to 16GB of RAM will power the OnePlus 10T4 5G. Two additional storage options for customers are probably going to be 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. A 4,800mAh battery with 150W rapid charging might be available. For comparison, the OnePlus 10 Pro from the past is compatible with 80W fast charging.

OnePlus 1oT 5G's base model might come for Rs 49,999. Priced at Rs 66,999, the OnePlus 10 Pro is a premium smartphone. Most of the specifications of the smartphone have already been confirmed by OnePlus. Now, we are just waiting for the launch to take place on August 3, 2022, in New York. It is an in-person event meaning you can join physically.