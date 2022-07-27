Tecno Spark 9T Launch Date in India Confirmed

The Chinese manufacturer said Tecno Spark 9T will launch in India on July 28 through its official Twitter account on Tuesday. For a few days, the company has been teasing the smartphone on Amazon, and it has already revealed some of the important details about the gadget. The smartphone will have a 6.6-inch display, a 5000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and other features. The specifications of the Tecno Spark 9T's Indian model would be completely different from those of its Nigerian variant, which was released last month.

Through its official Twitter account, the company announced the Tecno Spark 9T's introduction in India. The launch will take place on July 28. The corporation hasn't yet made the debut date official. The smartphone will be sold in the nation via Amazon, and interested users can use the website's "Notify Me" button to get the most recent information.

Tecno Spark 9T Specifications

As previously indicated, the Tecno Spark 9T's Amazon microsite has already made known some of its major specs. The device will have a 6.6-inch screen with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will sport a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a waterdrop notch. The phone has a huge camera island that spans its full width. It has a 50MP main sensor among its three rear cameras. The MediaTek Helio G35 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 3GB of virtual memory will power the Tecno Spark 9T. A 5,000mAh battery within the smartphone will power it and offer 18W rapid charging. Dark Blue and turquoise green colour choices might be available. The cost of the smartphone is currently unknown. However, Tecno Spark 9T might cost less than Rs 12,000 in India based on the features and cost of the basic model.

Another budget device from Infinix called the Infnix Smart 6 Plus is expected to launch in the Indian market soon as it has been listed on the official platform of Flipkart.