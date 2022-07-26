Amazon Prime Video Gets a Redesign, See What has Changed

Amazon Prime Video, one of the biggest OTT (over-the-top) platforms in the world, has gotten a redesign. Amazon Prime Video app is available on multiple platforms, including Smart TVs, Android and iOS devices and more. Thus, regardless of wherever you are accessing the platform, you will get to see fresh changes to make the experience of the users more convenient. So there are a total of seven things that you should know about this. Here they are:

User-Friendly Navigation Menu

It isn't like the navigation menu wasn't user-friendly already. But, the company is making it even simpler and easier for the users. There's a broad selection of content available on the Amazon Prime Video app; with this, it will become easy for the users to navigate through it. The app will launch with five primary pages: Home, Store, Find, Live TV, and My Stuff.

Addition of 'Store'

There will be a new 'Store' option in the navigation menu. Through this, customers can explore a rich catalogue of movies to rent. The aim is to just make the process faster and easier for the users.

There are a lot of other things as well. There will be Top 10 charts, such as the one you get to see on Netflix. Amazon Prime Video will clearly mark the content for the users to let them understand what is there for purchase and what is there for rent. There will also be a My Subscriptions row which the customers can access to see the videos included in their Prime Membership.

Amazon said that it is adding a new colour palette along with thoughtful details to the Prime Video experience. The titles in the Carousel will bring more convenience for the users in understanding them.

Users can find the new 'Live TV' page with a user-friendly program guide. Through this, users can view everything that is currently on-air from the add-on channels. Check out the experience yourself and let us know whether you thought it was worth it or not.