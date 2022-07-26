DoT to Hold Online Workshop on Transition to IPv6 in India

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is going to hold an online workshop on the transition to IPv6 in India. This workshop will take place on July 27, 2022, and will start at 11 AM. It will be a two-hour thirty-minute workshop meaning it will end around 1:30 PM. For the unaware, there are two types of internet protocol in India right now. The first is the Internet Protocol version 4 (IPv4), and the second one is IPv6. The IPv6 is obviously a more recent version. IPv4 is decades old and has many limitations.

One of the biggest limitations of IPv4, as explained by DoT, is the 32-bit addressing space resulting in 4.3 billion IP addresses. But with IPv6, there is 128-bit addressing space, meaning almost an infinite pool of IP addresses is possible. IPv6 also enables improved traffic routing.

The workshop will be addressed by many people from the telecom department. Things such as IPv6 implementation, awareness, deployment issues and challenges along with industry perspectives, followed by a discussion of 30 minutes, will be in the online workshop. This is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to learn about IPv6 pretty fast.

How to Register for the DoT Online Workshop on Transition to IPv6 in India

To register for the workshop or to directly join it, users will have to go to the official website of DoT and find the appropriate links.

DoT officials with proper knowledge about the topic will be present at the workshop, so grab this opportunity to learn about IPv6 as it is going to be the future standard for connectivity.

It is worth noting that for the industry perspective session, B Nagaraj, Executive Vice President, Reliance Jio, will be present. For each session, not just people from the DoT but different experts will be there to address different topics. The opening addresses will be given by the DoT officials of course.