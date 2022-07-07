Airtel Owned Wynk Music Now Top Ranked Music App on Play Store

Bharti Airtel offers access to Wynk Music, in-house music and audio app, to its customers with prepaid as well as postpaid plans. Users can get Wynk Premium access with certain services offered by Airtel. Otherwise, users can purchase a premium subscription to the platform. The cost of Wynk Music Premium is Rs 49 per month if the users register on the platform.

Now, Wynk Music is the top-ranked music app on Google Play Store in the “Music & Audio” category. At the second rank is Spotify, one of the largest music and podcast streaming platforms globally.

JioSaavn, owned by Airtel’s arch-rival Reliance Jio is currently at the fourth rank, below Resso Music at the third rank. Airtel Wynk Music has over 100 million downloads and is available on both the Google Play Store as well as Apple App Store. The app’s latest version at the time of writing is 3.33.3.0, and it will work on Android devices running on Android 6 and above.

Premium subscription users can download unlimited songs and podcasts to listen to them offline.

Airtel Announces Top 10 Monsoon Songs Across Languages

Airtel recently announced the top 10 monsoon songs across different languages that people are listening to on the Wynk Music app.

In the Hindi language category, Baarish Ban Jaana is the top song that users are listening to in the Wynk Music app. The telco said that consumers are also listening to content in different regional languages apart from Hind and English songs.

As of November 2021, Wynk Music had over 73.2 million active users. Over 32 billion songs were streamed on the platform of Wynk Music in India, which is 37 million hours’ worth of content. The platform has been in India for a long-time now. It was launched back in 2014 and had crossed more than 1 lakh downloads in just four days.