Lava Blaze, a Low-Cost Smartphone Launched Under Rs 10,000 in India

Lava, an Indian manufacturer of smartphones, introduced the Blaze on Thursday. The smartphone is available in four distinct colours. It has a 13MP main sensor and three rear cameras, and its display is hole-punched. A sizeable 5,000mAh battery unit is included with the smartphone. Using the extra built-in storage, the RAM of the device may virtually be increased to 6GB. The Lava Blaze will go up against products like Realme C31, Moto E7 Plus, and Poco C31 in the market. Let’s learn more about the specifications and features of the smartphone.

Lava Blaze specifications

There is a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS (720x1.600 pixels) screen with support for dual-SIM (Nano) connectivity. Lava Blaze has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design and runs Android 12. The MediaTek Helio A22 SoC powers the phone. It provides the option to use free storage and add an additional 3GB of virtual RAM to boost speed. The internal storage on the device may be increased by up to 256GB via a microSD card, starting at 64GB.

Talking about the camera specifications, the smartphone comes with a 13MP AI triple rear camera configuration and also includes an LED flash. HDR, panorama, portrait, beauty, and time-lapse photography are just a few of the camera settings that come preloaded. The device has an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front with a screen flash for taking selfies and video calls.

4G VoLTE, Bluetooth V5, a 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, GPRS, and a USB Type-C connector are available as connectivity choices. The smartphone has a proximity sensor and an accelerometer. For authentication, it has a face unlock feature and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The new Lava Blaze comes with a 5,000mAh battery unit from Lava. A single charge of the battery is supposed to provide up to 40 hours of playback time and 25 days of standby time.

Lava Blaze Price in India

Lava Blaze is available for Rs 8,699 for the single 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. It is currently accessible for pre-order through the Lava e-store in India and comes in the cloud options of Glass Black, Glass Blue, Glass Green, and Glass Red. Starting on July 14, the smartphone will be offered for purchase online at the Lava store, offline at stores, and through Flipkart. The first 1,000 people who pre-order the Lava Blaze will receive a free pair of Lava probuds 21, which are truly wireless earbuds.