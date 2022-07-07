Xiaomi Launches Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080p 2i in India

Xiaomi has just launched a new home security camera for the Indian market. The company has already been offering several home security solutions to Indian customers. You can check them out by going to Xiaomi India’s official website. The new product which has been launched by the company just now is the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080 2i, and it is an affordable security camera solution through which you can keep your home secure. Let’s check out the features of the new Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080 2i.

Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080 2i Specifications and Features

Xiaomi says that the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080 2i is the perfect solution/device for people who are looking for 24x7 all-round home protection with quality resolution. From the name itself, you can guess that the new home security camera from Xiaomi can deliver FHD video (1920x1080p).

The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080 2i can support a 360-degree horizontal view as well as a 108-degree vertical view. For enhanced night vision, there are invisible 940nm infrared LEDs. Xiaomi said that its new camera also supports AI human detection, which combines AI with deep learning technology that optimises algorithm effectively and filters out false alarms for improved accuracy.

Through the Xiaomi Camera Viewer App, users can control the security camera and can even take snapshots from the live feed. Counterpoint had rated Xiaomi as the number one Home Security Camera brand in India in Q1 2022.

Let’s check out the price of the Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080 2i.

Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080 2i Price

The Xiaomi 360 Home Security Camera 1080 2i has launched for an affordable price of Rs 2,999 only. It will go on the first sale in India on July 7, 2022. Users can purchase it from multiple online stores, including Mi’s official website, Mi Homes, Amazon, Flipkart, and other offline retail stores.