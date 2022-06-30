Mi Band 7 Pro Launch Is Set on July 4 Alongside the Xiaomi 12S Series in China

The Xiaomi 12S series and Mi Band 7 Pro will both launch in China on July 4, according to the company. The wearable’s design has also been tested by the Chinese company, which used a clip to tease a clip-on rectangular display dial, a first for the Xiaomi fitness band line. Although the pro version’s specifications are not yet known, it is possible that the Mi Band 7 Pro will improve upon the Mi Smart Band 7 and Mi Smart Band 7 NFC, which were introduced last month.

Mi Band 7 Pro and Xiaomi 12S series specifications

The Xiaomi 12S series, which includes the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S smartphones, will be released alongside the Mi Band 7 Pro, as was previously reported. Xiaomi and Leica’s relationship, which was announced last month, is highlighted in the teaser image for the launch that company CEO Lei Jun posted. Additionally, Sony’s most recent IMX989 camera sensor will be featured for the first time on a smartphone in the world on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.

The Xiaomi 12S series’ specifications have also previously leaked on a number of occasions. It is anticipated that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC will power every phone in the series. The internet is rife with rumours of the Xiaomi 12S Pro Dimensity Edition running on the chipmaker’s Dimensity 9000 SoC.

The wearable, which will include a rectangular display and a sophisticated, professional-level sports and health monitoring experience, is known as the Mi Band 7 Pro(translated). According to an earlier source, the Pro model is anticipated to include GPS and a larger battery (perhaps 250mAh) than the 180mAh battery unit included in the Mi Band 7. According to reports, the Mi Door Lock smart lock’s application code had the first mention of it.