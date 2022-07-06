Flagship Smartphones Need to Cool Down

Most of the flagship smartphones, along with mid-range devices, are overheating today. If a consumer is spending hard-earned money on an ultra-premium device, he/she wouldn’t want it to overheat fast and ruin the experience. iPhones are generally better than Androids in the heat department. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 was one of the biggest contributors to flagship Android smartphones overheating in 2022. The chipset’s elder brother, Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, which is now shipping with flagship devices such as ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro, has dialled down the heating a little and made the chip more efficient.

Because of the Snapdragon 8 Gen1, smartphone companies had to install bigger and much better cooling systems for their devices. However, it still wasn’t enough. The best Android flagships in 2022 end up overheating.

It is not just the Qualcomm chips but also the MediaTek chipsets. OnePlus Nord 2 running on MediaTek Dimensity 1200 heats pretty fast. Now, of course, at the end of the day, the faster the processor is and the more load it is handling, the more it will generate heat. But this is the thing, companies don’t need to design chips which are just faster than the previous-gen, but they need to design chips which are sufficiently fast and are also efficient and don’t heat the device much.

In the coming months and years, smartphone manufacturers must look to deliver a cool experience to the users. The better the cooling system, the more users, would desire a device. Especially in humid conditions such as India, overheated devices tend to irritate customers a lot.

iPhone 13 Pro Max One of the Best Smartphones in the Staying Cool Department

An iPhone expert and handler for years now told TelecomTalk that one of the biggest advantages that the iPhone 13 Pro Max has over the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and other flagship Android devices is that it doesn’t heat as much and as fast. A fast smartphone which overheats is not a good experience at all.

Things such as high-res video recording overheat Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chip smartphones pretty fast. The same is with many other Android devices as well.