Tecno Spark 8P With Interesting Specifications Come to India

On Thursday, the Tecno Spark 8P was unveiled in India. The smartphone has a waterdrop-style notch on the display and a triple rear camera configuration on the back. It has an octa-core MediaTek SoC with a Memory Fusion function that allows it to borrow memory from storage and use it as RAM to provide a stutter-free mobile experience. It has a 5,000mAh battery unit and 18W charging compatibility. The device is positioned next to the smartphones Tecno Spark 8C, Spark Go 2022, and Spark 8 Pro that have previously made their debuts in the nation.

Tecno Spark 8P specifications

The Tecno Spark 8P has a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixels) Dot display with 401ppi of pixel density and runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top. The Indian model includes MediaTek Helio G85 SoC together with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which can be increased to 7GB with a Memory Fusion function, in contrast to the model that was launched in the Philippines, which has the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. According to Tecno, the smartphone reduces the average time it takes to start different apps by up to 43 percent.

The 5,000mAh battery unit in the Tecno Spark 8P supports 18W fast charging. The smartphone has an IPX2-certified splash-resistant construction as well. DTS surround sound speakers are also included.

In terms of camera specifications, the Tecno Spark 8P costs three back cameras, the main one being a 50MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture lens and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). It has capabilities including 2K time-lapse, Slow Motion, and Video Bokeh shooting modes. The device has an 8MP front camera with a dual-LED flash for taking selfies and video calls.

Tecno Spark 8P price

The cost of the single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage edition of the Tecno Spark 8P in India is fixed at Rs 10,999. According to Tecno, the smartphone is sold at retail locations in India in the colour selections of Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, Tahiti Gold, and Turquoise Cyan. In November of last year, the Tecno Spark 8P was released in the Philippines, with a starting price of PHP 7,499 (approximately Rs 10,600) for the 4GB + 128GB version.