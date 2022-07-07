MacBook Air (2022) With M2 Chip Available To Order Starting Friday, July 8

The M2 chip-equipped Apple MacBook Air (2022) will reportedly be available for purchase starting on July 8. Apple’s most recent announcement on Wednesday stated that the updated MacBook Air with M2 will begin shipping to consumers globally on July 15. The volume of the next MacBook is also said to be 20 percent smaller than that of the previous model.

Apple stated that orders for its new MacBook Air (2022) with M2 chip will be accepted beginning on July 8 and that deliveries will begin on July 15. This information was provided in an official statement released by the Cupertino, California, company on Wednesday. Earlier rumours that the Apple MacBook Air (2022) would go on sale at the now-confirmed times were based on. Retail sources.

MacBook Air (2022) specifications

The internal M2 chip from the corporation is housed inside the MacBook Air (2022). It has a borderless 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with this feature. The brightness has increased over the previous model by 25 percent. With its redesign, the MacBook Air now offers up to 2TB of SSD storage.

With the M2 processor, the MacBook Air (2022) will ship with macOS Monterey. For better M2 chip performance, interested consumers are advised to upgrade to macOS Ventura, which will be available this fall.

The laptop has four-speaker sound system and a 1080p HD camera for video and audio. For movies, the MacBook Air also supports Dolby Atmos immersive spatial audio. It contains a 3.55mm headphone jack and two USB Type-C/Thunderbolt 4 connectors for communication. The laptop also has a Force Touch trackpad and Magic Keyboard. The new MacBook Air (2022) is advertised to have an 18-hour battery life with an optional 67W USB Type-C power converter. Additionally, the laptop supports MagSafe charging.

MacBook Air (2022) price in India

The price of the MacBook Air starts at Rs 1,19,900. A USB-C power adapter and USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable are included with the MacBook Air with M2 chip (2022). Midnight, Silver, Space Grey, and Starlight are the four colour options available.