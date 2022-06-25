Apple Offering Free AirPods With MacBook Air M2 and More

Apple is giving users in India free AirPods with multiple products, including MacBook Air M2. This is the ‘Back to School’ offer rolled out by the company under which people purchasing the products will not only get discounts but will also get free AirPods. The offer has already gone live on Apple’s India Online Store. Note that this offer is not given by the Authorised Resellers. From the local Authorised Resellers, you can get student discounts, but not the ‘Back to School’ offer that Apple directly offers. Let’s take a look at the details of the offer.

Apple ‘Back to School’ Offer Details

Apple is giving its Back to School offer to Indians on multiple products, including iPad Air 5th Gen, iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd Gen, iPad Pro 13-inch 5th Gen, MacBook Air M1, MacBook Air M2, MacBook Pro M2, and iMac 24-inch with M1 chip.

All of these products are available at a discounted rate under the offer. You can get a discount of up to Rs 10,000 on the Mac products. The other benefits are, of course, free AirPods, Apple Music for six months, and a 20% discount on Apple Care+.

Customers can also upgrade to the AirPods 3rd Generation for Rs 6,400 and AirPods Pro for Rs 12,200. Note that these offers are only applicable to students.

Apple’s website says the offers are also included on the MacBook Pro 16-inch and MacBook Pro 14-inch, but that wouldn’t make a lot of sense for a majority of the students. These new MacBook Pro models are super expensive and will likely not be used to their potential by the students as they are more geared towards professional needs.

If you have a University ID, you can make the purchase through Apple’s Online Store for India to get the ‘Back to School’ offer. The IANS report suggests that the offer will be there between June 24 to September 22, 2022.