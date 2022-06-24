Apple iPhone 15 Might Resemble the iPhone 14 to Some Extent

The iPhone lineups for 2022 and 2023 may share several features, according to a recent report. While Apple is getting ready to introduce its iPhone 14 series later this year, we have already reported on rumours regarding the iPhone 15 that will debut the following year. Not only that according to the most recent report, which comes from Omdia (via PhoneArena), the iPhone 15 lineup will have comparable display specifications to the upcoming iPhone 14 series.

More about the iPhone 15

Unbeknownst to some, the iPhone 14 Pro series is anticipated to eventually do away with its pronounced notch on the front in favour of two cutouts for the Face ID sensors and the selfie camera. And it seems that the front design of the iPhone 15 range will be comparable as well. Notably, unlike the iPhone 14 series, this will also offer a base model at a lower price point. The Cupertino-based company is reportedly planning to launch its iPhones with identical display sizes for the next two years, according to this claim.

It’s interesting to note that the Omdia analysis also noted that Apple is lagging behind competitor smartphone manufacturers in terms of Face ID and under-display cameras. These features are most likely to launch around the iPhone 16 series. Remember that the iPhone 15 won’t be released for quite some time, so for the time being, you should take this report with a grain of salt.

To recall the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models are anticipated to have 6.1-inch displays, while the iPhone 14 Pro variants are anticipated to have 6.7-inch displays. Additionally, the price of the iPhone 14 series will vary. The price of Apple’s products remained the same as the iPhone 12 series when the iPhone 13 series was announced the previous year.