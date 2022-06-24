POCO X4 GT Goes Official With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC

Along with the POCO F4 5G, the POCO X4 GT has been formally revealed worldwide. This smartphone is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which is available only in China. With a MediaTek chip, a high refresh rate display, and support for extremely rapid charging, the product debuts as a luxury mid-range smartphone. So let’s look at what the device has to offer.

POCO X4 GT specifications and features

The device comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels on a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 650nits of brightness. The front camera punch hole is centred in the panel, which also has thin bezels surrounding it. The display’s 1 billion colour options, DC dimming, and Dolby Vision certification are its most remarkable features.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with Mali-610 MC6 GPU. The company has made the device available with 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone uses Advanced Liquid-cool technology 2.0 for thermal management, which has seven graphite sheet layers for heat dispersion.

The X4 GT is backed by a 5,080mAh battery unit that supports 67W fast charging, according to which the phone can be fully charged in only 46 minutes. Talking about the camera specifications, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, a secondary 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view.

Aside from that, the smartphone sports a 3.5mm headphone socket, twin stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, an X-axis linear motor for haptics, and Hi-Res audio certification. Last but not least, it utilises MIUI 13 for POCO, which is built on Android 12.

POCO X4 GT price and availability

The 8GB + 128GB version of the POCO X4 GT costs euro 299, while the 8GB + 256GB models costs euro 349. Beginning on June 27, the device will be accessible in a few European countries via a variety of online retailers, including Amazon, AliExpress, Lazada, Allegro, and Poco Store.