POCO X4 GT Goes Official With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC

Reported by Bhavya Singh

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with Mali-610 MC6 GPU. The company has made the device available with 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone uses Advanced Liquid-cool technology 2.0 for thermal management, which has seven graphite sheet layers for heat dispersion.

Poco X4 GT

Along with the POCO F4 5G, the POCO X4 GT has been formally revealed worldwide. This smartphone is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro, which is available only in China. With a MediaTek chip, a high refresh rate display, and support for extremely rapid charging, the product debuts as a luxury mid-range smartphone. So let’s look at what the device has to offer.

POCO X4 GT specifications and features

The device comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels on a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel. The display features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 144Hz refresh rate, and 650nits of brightness. The front camera punch hole is centred in the panel, which also has thin bezels surrounding it. The display’s 1 billion colour options, DC dimming, and Dolby Vision certification are its most remarkable features.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with Mali-610 MC6 GPU. The company has made the device available with 256GB of storage and up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone uses Advanced Liquid-cool technology 2.0 for thermal management, which has seven graphite sheet layers for heat dispersion.

The X4 GT is backed by a 5,080mAh battery unit that supports 67W fast charging, according to which the phone can be fully charged in only 46 minutes. Talking about the camera specifications, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 primary sensor, a secondary 2MP macro camera and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view.

Aside from that, the smartphone sports a 3.5mm headphone socket, twin stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, an X-axis linear motor for haptics, and Hi-Res audio certification. Last but not least, it utilises MIUI 13 for POCO, which is built on Android 12.

POCO X4 GT price and availability

The 8GB + 128GB version of the POCO X4 GT costs euro 299, while the 8GB + 256GB models costs euro 349. Beginning on June 27, the device will be accessible in a few European countries via a variety of online retailers, including Amazon, AliExpress, Lazada, Allegro, and Poco Store.

