Airtel Xstream Packs Breakdown With Complete Details

Bharti Airtel has an in-house over-the-top (OTT) content platform called Airtel Xstream. The company doesn’t invest in creating original content but facilitates a platform for multiple companies to offer their OTT content. Airtel Xstream will allow users to stream from several platforms through a single log-in. The company offers it for free to the users under Airtel Thanks benefits with several prepaid/postpaid/broadband plans. But customers who don’t have it can buy the subscription as well. Here’s everything you need to know about Airtel Xstream Pack.

Airtel Xstream Rs 149 and Rs 1499 Pack Detailed

For a month worth of subscription, users will have to pay Rs 149 and for the yearly subscription, the cost is Rs 1499. With either of the plans, users will be able to watch content on two concurrent screens only.

The platforms through which users can consume content inside Airtel Xstream are – Airtel DTH Box (Xstream Box), Large Screen (Fire TV, Android TV, etc, but you will need the app on the TV), through desktop by going to the website and through the smartphone app which is available for both iOS and Android users.

Note that the subscription is only available for Airtel customers. To purchase the subscription, users can go on the Airtel Xstream app or the website, use Xstream Box, or get it through the Airtel Thanks application.

Which Platforms Are Included Inside Airtel Xstream?

Airtel Xstream will give users access to the content from the following platforms – ErosNow, SonyLIV, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Ultra, LionsgatePlay, Epicon, ManoramaMAX, Divo, and Dollywood Namaflix Klikk.

There are some exceptions however that you should know. Content from SonyLIV will not be available on Chromecast, Mi TV Stick, and Amazon Fire TV Stick. In addition to this SonyLIV will only support a single screen playing at a time and content from LionsgatePlay will not be available on Amazon Fire TV.

These two above-mentioned plans aren’t Airtel Xstream Mobile packs which are offered with the prepaid plans of the telco.