MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ Flagship Processor With Improved CPU, GPU Performance Launched

The new MediaTek Dimensity 9000+, which primarily competes with the recently released Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, was released in an effort to challenge Qualcomm’s “Plus” variations of SoCs. A few changes have been made to the new MediaTek chipset in order to boost GPU and CPU performance. The new processor was unveiled on Wednesday as the company’s latest smartphone system-on-chip (SoC). Up to 320MP cameras and 180Hz full HD+ displays are supported by the Dimensity 9000+. Support for the most recent Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity is also included. To provide high-speed data access, the Dimensity 9000+ has an inbuilt 5G modem. Here’s a look at the specifications and more.

MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ specifications and features

The ultra-Cortex-X2 core is clocked at 3.2GHz in the 4nm Dimensity 9000+ in comparison to the identical performance Core’s 3.05GHz clock speed in the Dimensity 9000, which is part of Arm’s v9 CPU architecture. It is claimed that this structural adjustment will increase CPU performance by more than 5%.

The Dimensity 9000+ SoC from MediaTek includes inbuilt LPDDR5X RAM. 8MB of L3 CPU cache and 6MB of system cache are supported by the integrated memory. APU 590, a fifth-generation application processor unit, is also available for use with artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

Three super Cortex-A710 cores (up to 2.85GHz) and four efficient Cortex-A510 cores are also included (up to 1.8 GHz). The Arm Mali-G710 MC10 is also part of this system, and it improves GPU performance by up to 10%.

The latest 144Hz WQHD+ or 180HZ full-HD+ panels are supported by the MiraVision 790 on the display front. In order to sync with compatible screens and support up to 4K60 HDR10+ video recording, the chip also integrates MediaTek’s intelligent Display Sync 2.0 and most recent Wi-Fi Display technologies.

The chipset includes a built-in 5G modem that supports R16 UL and provides up to 7Gbps downlink on the sub-6GHz band using 3CC Carrier Aggregation. Additionally, dual-active 5G/4G SIM card compatibility is available. Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 capabilities have also been made available by MediaTek. All of the most recent GNSS standards are also supported by the Dimensity 9000+.