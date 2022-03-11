MediaTek’s Revenue Has Been Boosted With the Introduction of Dimensity 9000 SoC

The Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer MediaTek recently shared its total revenue for the first two months of 2022. The company has been riding a wave of strong growth as it has already been rivalling the American manufacturer Qualcomm in some of the past quarters and now with the recent introduction of MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset in its portfolio, the revenue has boosted even further. Let’s find out more.

The Current Statistics

Talking just about the month of February this year, the chipmaker managed to generate 40 billion Yuan in revenue which is roughly 6.32 billion US Dollars. In comparison to the same month of last year, the company witnessed a 22.9% growth which is one of the best performances for February. Talking about the manufacturer’s performance in the first two months of the year, it was able to generate combined revenue of 83.531 billion Yuan which is somewhere around 13.2 billion US Dollars. This is up by 23% in comparison to the same time frame last year.

In addition to this, the company has also revealed its estimate for the first three quarters in 2022. The company’s CEO Cai Lixing informed that the rise in MediaTek’s revenue can be credited to the better penetration of the brand’s 5G chipsets alongside the launch of its new flagship 5G SoC, the Dimensity 9000. For those unaware, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 is the latest high-end flagship chipset from the company which will be featured in the premium smartphones and rivals against Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset.

Cai Lixing also estimates that MediaTek is most likely to surpass the 20% mark when it comes to the annual growth rate. Talking about a previous report, MediaTek’s annual revenue reached NT $493.4 billion which is about $ 17.6 billion in the year 2021 according to a financial report. With this, the company witnessed a year-on-year increase of 53.2% which was also a record high. Talking particularly about the fourth quarter of 2021, the company witnessed a growth of 33.5% as compared to the fourth quarter of the previous year as it reached the revenue of NT$ 128.6 billion which is about $ 4.7 billion. With its ongoing performance, it is most likely that the company will witness sturdy growth in upcoming quarters as well.