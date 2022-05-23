MediaTek Announces 5G Enabled Dimensity 1050 Processor

The Taiwanese chipset maker MediaTek has been on a roll with its Dimensity series processors as it has been capturing a significant portion of the market. Now in a new development, the semiconductor manufacturer has expanded its portfolio even further by launching a new chipset called the MediaTek Dimensity 1050. The processor has been launched as a boiled-down version of the MediaTek 1100 chipset. However, it is also the first processor from the company to come featuring dual mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.

Features of MediaTek Dimensity 1050

The newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 1050 is an octa-core processor that has been built based on the company’s 6nm process and has two ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores which operate at 2.5GHz. The chipset maker hasn’t announced the particulars of the efficiency cores, however, it is expected that it is most likely going to be six ARM Cortex-A55.

The processor has been paired up with ARM Mali-G610 GPU and comes with support for MediaTek’s HyperEngine 5.0.

The HyperEngine 5.0 provides users with additional optimization tools and features for better gaming performance.

The Dimensity 1050 processor comes with Full HD+ resolution screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate along. The chipset further supports support for hardware-accelerated AV1 video decoding, HDR10+ playback, and Dolby Vision on the display of the devices.

It offers 3CC carrier aggregation on the sub-6GHz (FR1) spectrum and 4CC carrier aggregation on the mmWave (FR2) spectrum and is claimed to deliver up to 53% faster downlink speeds compared to LTE + mmWave aggregation. The Dimensity 1050 SoC also supports Wi-Fi 6E and 2×2 MIMO antenna for superfast Wi-Fi connectivity.

The Dimensity 1050 combines mmWave 5G and sub-6GHz to fluidly migrate between network bands and is built on the ultra-efficient TSMC 6nm production process with an octa-core CPU. The company claims that the Dimensity 1050 chipset and its combination of sub-6GHz and mmWave technologies will deliver end-to-end 5G experiences, uninterrupted connectivity and superior power efficiency to meet everyday user demand.