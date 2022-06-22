Noise Launches First Smart Glasses in India – The Noise i1

The Noise i1 can be purchased at gonoise.com for Rs 5,999. It is available with either square frames or rounded frames. Also available in one standard black colour. According to the website, the discounted price is 53 percent off the original price of Rs 12,999. (Which brings the price down to Rs 5,999). The Noise i1 has features like hands-free voice control, motion estimation, motion correction, a microphone for calls, magnetic charging, and more. Let’s learn more about the device’s specifications and features.

Noise i1 specifications and more

A unique mic is included in each temple of the 47-grams eyeglasses. It works with iOS and Android. The Bluetooth 5.1-capable smart glasses offer up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. Additionally, quick charging is supported, allowing the glasses to be fully charged for 120 minutes of music listening in just 15 minutes.

The smart sunglasses were created by Noise Labs and have UVA/B lenses that offer 99 percent protection. Additionally, it is comprised of clear lenses that exclude blue light and helps lessen eye fatigue when worn for extended periods in front of a screen. Both round and square interchangeable lenses are available.

The Noise i1 has multi-purpose touch controls that may be used to adjust music playing, activate the voice assistant, and accept and reject calls. The IPX4 rating of the smart glasses means that they are splash-resistant. The Noise i1 is compatible with iOS and Android and has a wireless range of 10 meters.

Not only that, additional features of the smart eyewear include magnetic charging, hands-free voice control, Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMS) microphone for calling, and more.

Noise i1 price

