Noise Buds VS104 Will be Available in India from June 14

The Noise Buds VS104 come with large 13mm drivers, and Bluetooth 5.2 support is used to connect the earbuds. The earbuds also have the “Hyper Sync” technology that offers instant wake and pair as soon as you flip the charging case’s lid.

Noise introduced the ColorFit Pulse Buzz smartwatch to the Indian market earlier today. The company is also preparing to launch the Buds VS104, a new set of TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds already have a landing page on Amazon India, which states that they will be available on June 14th at 12PM (IST). The earbuds will have a special launch price of Rs 999, which will most likely increase in the future. Not only that, during the first 140 minutes, or until 1:44 PM IST, the earbuds would be discounted by Rs 104. Let’s learn more about the specifications, features, and other aspects of the Noise Buds VS104.

Specifications and Features of the Noise Buds VS104

Noise Buds VS104 has huge 13mm speaker drivers and a powerful bass response thanks to Noise’s ‘Try Bass’ tuning. Not only that, the earbuds connect through Bluetooth 5.2, which ensures a stable connection over a distance of up to 10 meters. The earphones also include ‘Hyper Sync’ technology, which provides instant wake and pairing as soon as the charging case’s cover is flipped open.

Also, the Buds VS104 has a countered design that ensures a secure and comfortable fit. In addition, the Buds sport a conventional casing with LED lights that display the earphone’s charging status.

When it comes to battery life, the TWS earbuds have a total battery life of up to 30-hours when using them with the charging case. The device charges via USB Type-C and provides up to 1 hour of playing after only 10 minutes of charging.

The earphones will be available in four different colours- Black, White, Green and Blue.