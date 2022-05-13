DIZO Wireless Power i Neckband Earbuds and DIZO Watch 2 Sports i Launched in India

The popular smartphone manufacturer Realme’s TechLife sub-brand Dizo has just launched two new products in India. The two devices launched by the brand are DIZO Wireless Power i neckband & DIZO Watch 2 Sports i. Notably, both the products will be primarily available in the offline market which constitutes the majority of the consumer purchases. Both the devices have been launched in the affordable price segment and mentioned below are the specifications and other details of the two new products from Dizo.

DIZO Wireless Power i

The DIZO “Wireless Power i” is a neckband wireless earbud and has been manufactured with soft TPU materials providing a comfortable user experience for long durations. The earbuds have a silicon tip for a comfortable listening experience and have magnetic ends as well. In fact, Dizo has introduced a new Magnetic Fast Pair Technology that enables users to answer calls and play or pause music by pulling the buds apart or clipping them together.

DIZO Wireless Power i earbuds are powered by an 11.2mm driver. The device features Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and a dedicated gaming mode. The earbuds are backed by a 150mAh battery that can offer up to 18 hours of playback on a single charge. Moreover, a 10-minute charge can provide up to 120 minutes of music playback. The latest audio product comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2 and has a smart control button.

DIZO Wireless Power i has been priced in India at Rs 1,499 and is available in Classic Black, Silver Grey, and Passion Pink colour options.

DIZO Watch 2 Sports i

DIZO Watch 2 Sports i is the latest wearable from the brand that comes with a 1.69-inch touchscreen display with up to 600nits brightness. The smartwatch has a square-shaped compact design and comes with more than 110 sports modes including swimming, running or any other sport people usually go for. The wearable offers over 150 watch face options for people to choose from.

As far as health-tracking features are considered, the Watch 2 Sports i has features such as a SpO2 monitor, 24×7 heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, sedentary reminder, and water reminder. The device is backed by a 260mAh battery that can offer up to 10 days of use on a single charge. The DIZO Watch 2 Sports i has a 5 ATM water-resistance level, hence, perfect for workout sessions.

DIZO Watch 2 Sports i has been priced at Rs 2,599 in India and will be available in Classic Black, Yellow Black, and Deep Blue colour options. The device will go on sale on June 2, 2022.