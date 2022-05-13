Google Wallet App Officially Announced to Arrive in Over 40 Countries

Google made multiple announcements at this year’s Google I/O Developer’s conference ranging from new consumer products to various services. One of these announcements was the Google Wallet app and the name is pretty self-explanatory as to what the company is going for. Google Wallet app will be the company’s own digital wallet app that will serve the purpose of storing the digital versions of the physical items that we usually carry around in our wallets. Let’s find out more about what the company plans to do with its Google Wallet app.

All About Google Wallet App

Google has already confirmed that it will be launching its Google Wallet app in more than 40 countries across the globe in a move to push further towards the digitisation of the world. The Covid-19 outbreak compelled a majority of the population to make use of the online payment modes whether it is ordering food, medicine or anything else. Hence, the demand for digital modes of payment has been on a rise.

The new Google Wallet app will serve multiple purposes, one of them being a place to store bank cards which will enable users to make payments even faster. It will also allow the users to keep the card safely at home as they won’t need to carry it around everywhere. Moreover, Google has also confirmed that the app will also get support for digital Ids in the future making it very simple for the users to identify themselves as this will be done via NFC.

In addition to this, Google has also informed that the users will be able to keep their boarding pass for a flight in the app and it will also notify the users of any delay or cancellation. Google says that the Google Wallet app will also be compatible with other Google services. The company assures that it will protect the private information of every individual.

Apart from these, the users will also be able to store digital office and hotel keys. Google has confirmed that its payments app will still continue to offer its services. Google Pay from the company currently allows users to make any transactions, pay bills or any other expenses.