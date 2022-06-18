iOS 16 Certainly Has Much More To Offer

The built-in-unit conversion capability on iPhones will be available in a public beta version of iOS 16 that will be released next month. Federico Viticci, the editor-in-chief of MacStories, was the first to notice the feature, and he shared it via Twitter. According to a tweet from Apple and a story from 9to5Mac, the built-in unit conversion feature in iOS 16 will be available everywhere, including in the Messages app on Apple iPhones. Let’s take a deeper look at what else iOS 16 has in store for you.

iOS 16’s other features

The upcoming Apple update is likely to provide iPhone handsets with a new design and new functions. According to a new claim, iOS 16 will include built-in unit conversions in apps such as Messages, Notes, Mail, Calendar, and others. Apple customers will be able to quickly examine conversions for time zones, distance, currencies, and other units. It will make it easier for the people to communicate with a friend who lives in another country.

Aside from that, Apple recently revised the Nearby interaction framework on iOS 16 to connect the ultra-wideband (UWB) enabled U1 chip with ARKit, Apple’s software package for creating an immersive experience. In addition, users have discovered that iOS 16 allows them to delete an extra list of preloaded apps, including Clock, Find My, and Health. Copy-paste Photo Modifications is another new feature in iOS 16, which allows users to copy-paste edits made from one photo to another. Even alterations on the image can be replicated, from the wording to the filters used.

Next month Apple will release a public beta of iOS 16, and customers will be able to use the built-in conversion feature on their iPhones. Not only that, in Apple phones running iOS 16, the built-in conversion feature works for currencies, weight, volume, distance, and time zones. This capability, in fact, is believed to work across all Apple apps. According to the source, this functionality will always display the user’s time zone, currency, and temperature choices.