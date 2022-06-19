BSNL Rs 299 Plan Offers Better Benefits than What Private Telcos Do

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers a Rs 299 prepaid plan just like the private telcos, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi do. However, the thing with private telcos is that they want to maintain their premium over BSNL, and thus the benefits that they offer with their Rs 299 plan are much fewer than what you get with the Rs 299 from BSNL. Post the tariff hikes in 2021, the difference between the Rs 299 plan of BSNL and the private telcos skyrocketed. Let’s take a look at the benefits that you get with BSNL’s plans.

BSNL Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

BSNL offers users its Rs 299 prepaid plan with a total validity of 30 days. With this plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 3GB of daily data (80 Kbps after consumption), and 100 SMS/day. There are no other benefits offered with this plan. One of the greatest benefits of this plan is its validity. Users don’t get to see many 30 days plans today; thus, this plan from BSNL is a sight for sore eyes.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Bharti Airtel offers its Rs 299 prepaid plan with a total validity of 28 days. Users get 1.5GB of daily data with this plan, along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. The additional benefits of this plan include Xstream Mobile Pack for 28 days, Apollo 24 | 7 Circle, Rs 100 cashback with FASTag, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music for free.

Reliance Jio Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Reliance Jio offers its Rs 299 prepaid with 2GB of daily data, which is more than what users get compared to Airtel’s plan. However, the validity is the same as Airtel’s plan – 28 days. Users get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day. There are complimentary subscriptions included – JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Let’s take a look at what Vi offers to the users.

Vodafone Idea Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone Idea offers its Rs 299 prepaid plan with 1.5GB of daily data, 100 SMS/day and unlimited voice calling. This plan carries a total validity of 28 days as well. Users get Vi Hero Unlimited benefits as well as a free subscription to Vi Movies & TV. Under Vi Hero Unlimited benefits, users get Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover, and Data Delights offer.

Looking at all these plans, it is pretty evident that BSNL’s prepaid plan is way better.