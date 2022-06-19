BSNL to Launch 4G in August in this District With 5G Capable Hardware

The BSNL towers could be switched to 5G by a simple software upgrade which means that in the future once BSNL is done with setting up 4G in a large scale, the state-run telco can take the reserved spectrum from the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) and switch on 5G.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-run telecom operator in India is nearing its 4G launch time frame. People aware of the developments had said that the 4G launch from BSNL would come around August 2022 in a soft manner, and then by the end of the year, a wide-scale launch will be seen. Well, now, another new development has surfaced. The hardware that BSNL will be using to launch 4G services in the Kanyakumari district in August 2022 will not only be 4G capable but will also be able to support 5G.

According to a report from TheHindu, BSNL will be launching 4G services in Kanyakumari by upgrading the existing 292 mobile towers in the Nagercoil Business area. These towers will be supplied with the kind of hardware that will come with built-in 5G capabilities.

BSNL Plans to Add 300 More Towers in the Area

According to the publication’s report, BSNL is also planning to add over 300 more towers in the area. This will ensure that BSNL’s 4G network services in the Nagercoil Business area are super, and consumers can get a great experience out of it.

But BSNL will not stop here. To provide even better coverage, BSNL will add 100 micro towers as well. These micro towers will be added to the ‘heavy traffic load areas’ such as business places, bus stands, hospitals, and more to oversee network congestion doesn’t ruin the customer experience.

If this is the kind of planning that BSNL has for each of the districts and states it is going to launch 4G services in, the private telcos should prepare for stiff competition. The report mentioned that these towers could be switched to 5G by a simple software upgrade which means that in the future, once BSNL is done with setting up 4G on a large scale, the state-run telco can take the reserved spectrum from the DoT (Department of Telecommunications) and switch on 5G.

