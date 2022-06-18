Snapchat Working Internally on Its Paid Subscription Service

Snapchat is apparently doing internal testing for its paid membership service, Snapchat+, according to Snap spokesperson Liz Markman. Snapchat’s paid subscription is believed to give users early access to new features and abilities disclosed on the app. According to previous reports, a one-month membership to Snapchat+ will cost EUR 4.59 (approximately Rs 370), with a six-month plan costing EUR 24.99 (which is roughly around Rs 2,000). The one-year subscription package is said to cost EUR 45.99 (roughly Rs 3,700). Let’s find out more about the new Snapchat project.

What exactly is Snapchat+

Snapchat isn’t the only social network or messaging app working on a paid tier. Markman said in a post on the website that the business is now conducting early testing of Snapchat+. “We’re looking forward to sharing exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features with our subscribers, as well as learning more about how we can best serve our community,” he added.

Subscribers to Snapchat+ will have access to a few unique app features, according to Paluzzi. You’ll be able to pin a friend as a best friend, receive special Snapchat symbols and a subscriber profile badge and track how many rewatch you’ve had on Snap Stories. He also mentioned that you’ll be able to see your friends’ recent 24 hours locations if they share them with you.

Snapchat Plus price (expected)

App researcher Alessandro Paluzzi disclosed the estimated membership costs for Snapchat+ on Twitter. According to the tweet, a one-month subscription to Snapchat+ costs EUR 4.59 (approximately Rs 370), while a year’s subscription costs EUR 24.99 (approximately Rs 2,000). Furthermore, a one-year subscription to paid service will cost EUR 45.99 (approximately Rs 3,750). In addition, to encourage paid subscriptions, the corporation might offer a one-week free trial to users. According to reports, the payment will be tied to the user’s Play store account, and the service would be auto-renewed until the user cancels it.