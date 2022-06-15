Apple Rumoured to be Working on Entry Level iPad

According to reports, Apple is working on a new entry-level iPad with the A14 Bionic SoC, 5G connectivity, and a USB Type-C connection. Not only that, Apple is expected to refresh the iPad Pro lineup with M2 CPUs, wireless charging, and camera system updates in September or October, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Also, the Cupertino-based company is expected to release at least one tablet with a 14.1-inch display and 16GB of storage. Let’s take a closer look at the latest iPad features from Apple.

Specifications and Features of the Apple iPad (rumoured)

According to the publication’s sources, the “next entry-level iPad will come with a Retina display of the same resolution as the iPad Air’s display,” but it could be 10.5-inch or even 10.9-inch in size, rather than the present model’s 10.2-inch LCD. Furthermore, Apple’s A14 Bionic CPU, which also powers the 4th-generation iPad Air, is expected to be used in the rumoured iPad. According to the source, the iPad may also undergo a design modification as a result of changes in display technology and the launch of the USB Type-C connection.

Apple is anticipated to make significant enhancements to its most cheap iPad, 9to5mac reports. This 10th-generation iPad, codenamed J272, is reported to have a USB Type-C port rather than a Lightning port. As a result, all Apple iPad models are expected to adopt the USB Type-C connection. The connector was included in the iPad Pro in 2018, the iPad Air in 2020, and the iPad mini in 2021. The iPad will also be able to connect to current external screens, such as Apple’s Studio display, thanks to the USB Type-C port.

The company’s A14 Bionic SoC, 5G connectivity, and USB Type-C connection will be included in the new entry-level iPad. The rumoured tablet is also supposed to have a bigger display and be equipped with cutting-edge technology. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could release the new iPad Pro in September or October. Also, these next iPad Pro versions will include M2 chips, wireless charging, and camera system enhancements.