OnePlus Could Unveil a New Flagship Smartphone Soon

The rumoured OnePlus smartphone might be a part of the OnePlus 10 series, which already includes the OnePlus 10R 5G and the OnePlus 10 Pro. This smartphone is expected to be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. It will also have a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display with an in-display fingerprint reader, according to reports. The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature fast charging at a rate of 150W. Let’s take a closer at the features of the new OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus New Flagship Smartphone Specifications and Features (Expected)

The upcoming smartphone might have a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 X 2,412) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a selfie camera hole-punch slot in the centre. It’s reported to have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC under the hood. This smartphone could be backed by a 4,800mAh battery unit with 150W of fast charging. The device is also expected to include NFC connectivity as well as dual X-axis linear motors for haptic feedback. OxygenOS 12 is believed to be installed on the device.

Talking about the camera specifications, the device was earlier rumoured to have a triple-camera configuration on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Specialisation (OIS). There could potentially be secondary sensors with an 8MP resolution and a 2MP resolution. A 16MP selfie camera might be seen on the front of the OnePlus 10 series smartphone.

According to the renders, the OnePlus smartphone may not have an alert slider. Also, the volume rockers are on the right side of the spine, while the power button is on the left. These alleged specifications appear to be identical to those revealed lately about the OnePlus 10 or OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus Upcoming Smartphone Price (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station published the supposed information about the new OnePlus flagship on Weibo. Its pricing will most likely be between CNY 3,000 and CNY 4,000 (which is roughly around Rs. 35,000 and Rs. 47,000).