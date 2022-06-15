Ericsson and Malaysia’s DNB Demonstrate HD VoNR 5G Call Using Oppo Find X3 Pro

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

VoNR 5G call demonstrated utilised 5G SA architecture for offering a high-definition, audio-video experience because of ultra-fast 5G speeds throughout the duration of the call. The Oppo Find X3 Pro is also a good device to invest in if you want to use 5G VoNR calling service over SA architecture network.

Highlights

  • Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) is the only telecom body that is allowed to offer 5G network services in Malaysia.
  • The Oppo Find X3 Pro is also a good device to invest in if you want to use 5G VoNR calling service over SA architecture network.
  • Ericsson is also working with many Indian telecom operators on their 5G networks and can potentially help them in rolling out 5G VoNR calling services as well.

Follow Us

Ericsson 5G

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) is the only telecom body that is allowed to offer 5G network services in Malaysia. What’s interesting here is that DNB is a Malaysian government-owned body. Ericsson, a major European telecom gear vendor, partnered with DNB to demonstrate the 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call for the first time in Malaysia. This milestone is an achievement that DNB’s 5G network can support both NSA (non-standalone) and SA (standalone) architectures.

VoNR 5G call demonstrated utilised 5G SA architecture for offering a high-definition, audio-video experience because of ultra-fast 5G speeds throughout the duration of the call. MNOs with ready 5G cores can leverage VoNR to generate new revenue opportunities. Oppo Find X3 Pro devices were used during the test by Ericsson and DNB.

While many countries have already shifted to 5G networks, it is mostly for the data. VoNR 5G calls are still a very alien concept for users across the world. There are not even many devices which can support 5G VoNR. This is a major breakthrough for both Ericsson and DNB.

Ericsson Working With Telcos Globally for 5G

Ericsson is also working with many Indian telecom operators on their 5G networks and can potentially help them in rolling out 5G VoNR calling services as well. With 5G, the capacity for voice calling and data usage would go up significantly because of denser network infrastructure and higher frequencies in play which would be able to carry data faster. The Oppo Find X3 Pro is also a good device to invest in if you want to use the 5G VoNR calling service over the SA architecture network.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Bharti Airtel Android DTH Box Might Be the Best In India

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

Pan India Spectrum Details

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

Ericsson and Malaysia’s DNB Demonstrate HD VoNR 5G Call Using Oppo Find X3 Pro

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments