Ericsson and Malaysia’s DNB Demonstrate HD VoNR 5G Call Using Oppo Find X3 Pro

Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) is the only telecom body that is allowed to offer 5G network services in Malaysia. What’s interesting here is that DNB is a Malaysian government-owned body. Ericsson, a major European telecom gear vendor, partnered with DNB to demonstrate the 5G Voice over New Radio (VoNR) call for the first time in Malaysia. This milestone is an achievement that DNB’s 5G network can support both NSA (non-standalone) and SA (standalone) architectures.

VoNR 5G call demonstrated utilised 5G SA architecture for offering a high-definition, audio-video experience because of ultra-fast 5G speeds throughout the duration of the call. MNOs with ready 5G cores can leverage VoNR to generate new revenue opportunities. Oppo Find X3 Pro devices were used during the test by Ericsson and DNB.

While many countries have already shifted to 5G networks, it is mostly for the data. VoNR 5G calls are still a very alien concept for users across the world. There are not even many devices which can support 5G VoNR. This is a major breakthrough for both Ericsson and DNB.

Ericsson Working With Telcos Globally for 5G

Ericsson is also working with many Indian telecom operators on their 5G networks and can potentially help them in rolling out 5G VoNR calling services as well. With 5G, the capacity for voice calling and data usage would go up significantly because of denser network infrastructure and higher frequencies in play which would be able to carry data faster. The Oppo Find X3 Pro is also a good device to invest in if you want to use the 5G VoNR calling service over the SA architecture network.