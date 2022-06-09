Ericsson India Does a Very Crucial thing for the Country

Ericsson India, one of the major telecom gear vendors which has partnered with the telcos for helping them develop 5G use cases has shown support to ‘Save the Children’ organisation and has partnered with the Institute of Child Health (ICH) in Kolkata for intensifying the pediatric care requirements of the hospital. Ericsson India has provided the ICH Kolkata, CMC Jijamata Maternity Hospital (Pune), PC Seithy Hospital (Indore), Niloufer Hospital (Hyderabad), and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Hospital (Gangori, Jaipur) with life-saving equipment like oxygen concentrators, ventilators, pulse oximeters, bi-pap machines, and other critical medical supplies.

Ericsson India Equipment Supply to Hospitals Will be Life-Saving For Thousands of Children

The equipment that Ericsson India has supplied to the hospitals will be life-saving for more than 50,000 children in respiratory distress or who are critically ill in the city and from nearby areas. The equipment would also cater to the COVID cases reported in children.

The pediatric care unit in Kolkata was inaugurated on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. These health facilities are geared toward providing high-quality healthcare to children in need.

Amitabh Ray, MD, Ericsson India Global Services said the pediatric wards in these hospitals will cater to more than 50,000 children in the first year itself.

The facilities have been made keeping in mind that it doesn’t feel like a hardcore hospital visit to the young children which can be slightly disturbing for the young ones. The walls of these facilities have paintings and there are toys as well to keep the children engaged. This would reduce the anxiety that children face when they have to visit hospitals.