Google Pixel 7 Pro Might Feature Brighter Display Than Its Predecessor

In addition to the Goggle Pixel Foldable smartphone, the Google Pixel 7 series is expected to appear in Q4 2022. It has been rumoured that Samsung’s new S6E3HC4 display may be used in the Pixel 7 Pro. According to reports, the Samsung S6E3HC3 screen used in the Pixel 6 Pro offers a resolution of 1,440 by 3,120 pixels, just like this latest panel. However, it appears from the source code for Android 13 beta that it will have a brighter display than its predecessor. Let’s find out more about this upcoming smartphone.

More about the Google Pixel 7 Pro

The brightness of the Pixel 7 Pro is anticipated to surpass 1,000 nits in Auto mode, above the 800 nits provided by the Pixel 6 Pro. It should be noted that these specifications are for an all-white, 100% Average Picture Level (APL), display. Displays typically have a lower APL when in regular use. According to the tip, the Pixel 7 Pro’s display might reach 1,200 nits of brightness under typical conditions.

According to tipster Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman), the Pixel 7 Pro’s display could be brighter than the Pixel 6 Pro’s in both normal and high brightness levels if it uses the Samsung S6E3HC4 panel. The rumoured Google smartphone is said to have a display that can reach 600 nits in Manual mode, which is 100 nits brighter than the 500 nits of its predecessor. The tipster also mentions that the S6E3HC4 panel might offer HDR10 and HLG imagery. For better battery efficiency, it is anticipated to have a native Full-HD mode. A refresh rate of 10Hz to 120Hz should be available on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Additionally, prior sources have indicated that the Pixel 7 Pro, code-named “Cheetah,” may feature an improved display. It also suggests the possibility of a second-generation Google Tensor SoC powering this device.